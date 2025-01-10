Highline Wealth Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BILS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.