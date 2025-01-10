Hilltop National Bank Acquires 2,368 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hilltop National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.67 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

