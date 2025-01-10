Hilltop National Bank Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hilltop National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

NVO traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $86.55. 2,646,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,778. The company has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $81.50 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

