Hilltop National Bank Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.6 %

FIS stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. 689,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,425. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

