Hilltop National Bank Purchases 23,504 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 117,520.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,504 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Hilltop National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.43. 3,691,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,909,380. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $153.10 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average of $175.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

