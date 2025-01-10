Hilltop National Bank Sells 1,106 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hilltop National Bank cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,351 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after acquiring an additional 807,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,288,000 after acquiring an additional 630,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,087,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

