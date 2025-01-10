Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Citigroup

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,821.32. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,333,446 shares of company stock worth $34,175,197. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.