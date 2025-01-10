HSBC Downgrades CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) to Hold

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CEMIG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
