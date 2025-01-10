Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,256. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 65.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

