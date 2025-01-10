Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.40 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,991,772,000 after acquiring an additional 161,133 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $579.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.07 and a fifty-two week high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $588.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

