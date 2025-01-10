Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.88 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $269.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.