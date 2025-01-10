Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $300.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,582,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after acquiring an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,903 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after purchasing an additional 321,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $268.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.07 and a 200 day moving average of $311.56. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $462.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

