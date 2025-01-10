Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 287,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 142,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Hyperscale Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hyperscale Data Company Profile

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

