i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Canada downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.55.

IAU stock opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other i-80 Gold news, Director Richard Scott Young bought 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$124,800.00. Insiders acquired 285,150 shares of company stock worth $184,581 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

