ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 191.7% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 191.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 104,299,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 18,292,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.65.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
