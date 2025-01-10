ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.05). 109,382,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 31,664,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.65.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
