ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 4.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.05). Approximately 109,382,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 31,664,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -367.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.65.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.