ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 191.7% – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 191.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Approximately 104,299,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 18,292,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 29.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.65.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

