Innovex International (INVX) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Innovex International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Innovex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innovex International Competitors 195 1400 1694 47 2.48

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innovex International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innovex International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Innovex International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovex International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million $600,000.00 10.71 Innovex International Competitors $4.39 billion -$154.22 million 13.25

Innovex International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Innovex International Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Summary

Innovex International competitors beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

