Insider Selling: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Sells 442,751 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.46. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$11.53. The stock has a market cap of C$671.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGF.B. Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.11.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

