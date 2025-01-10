Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,147,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,498,624. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $691,849.47.

On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $720,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $636,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $512,800.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $145,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.