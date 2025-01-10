Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $500,100.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

HALO stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,812,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

