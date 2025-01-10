Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Sells 1,372 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $16,710.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,640 shares in the company, valued at $555,895.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

