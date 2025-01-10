Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$71,500.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 15,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.87, for a total value of C$208,050.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 24,107 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total transaction of C$316,042.77.

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.03. The company had a trading volume of 684,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares lowered shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial lowered NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.64.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

