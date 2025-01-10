Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$71,500.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00.
Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 3rd, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 15,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.87, for a total value of C$208,050.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 24,107 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total transaction of C$316,042.77.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
TSE:NVA traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.03. The company had a trading volume of 684,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.75.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
