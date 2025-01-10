Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 10,960 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,135.32. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 58.2 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $12.48 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.51). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Articles

