Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Announces GBX 3.90 Dividend

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IAT remained flat at GBX 342 ($4.21) during trading hours on Friday. 98,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 331.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4,275.00 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco Asia Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 283 ($3.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 358 ($4.41).

Managed by Ian Hargreaves and Fiona Yang, the Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies. The Company aims to achieve growth in its Net Asset Value (NAV) in excess of the Benchmark Index, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (total return, net of withholding tax, in sterling terms).

