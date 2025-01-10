Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Announces GBX 3.90 Dividend

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Asia Trust Price Performance
LON:IAT remained flat at GBX 342 ($4.21) during trading hours on Friday. 98,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 331.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4,275.00 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco Asia Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 283 ($3.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 358 ($4.41).
Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile
