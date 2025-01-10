Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.03 and traded as high as $29.66. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 2,158,497 shares traded.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

