Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 115748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.