Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,227,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period.

RSP traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $173.77. 5,933,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,999. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $153.10 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

