Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

1/10/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $208.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $187.00.

12/16/2024 – Expedia Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/14/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/27/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/27/2024 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.20. 1,488,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,405. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Expedia Group Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.