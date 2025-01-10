iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.47 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 75.24 ($0.93). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 77.40 ($0.95), with a volume of 97,369 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on iomart Group

iomart Group Stock Performance

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £85.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,266.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Annette Nabavi bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005 ($6,158.48). Corporate insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iomart Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.