iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 586,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.