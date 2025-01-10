iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 170,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1996 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

