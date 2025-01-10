iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,833,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 711,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 165,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,993. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

