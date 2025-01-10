iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,098 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 37,454 shares.The stock last traded at $47.80 and had previously closed at $48.08.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

