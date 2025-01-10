iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.3% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDEV. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 172,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDEV opened at $64.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $71.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

