iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $585.06. 1,625,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,823. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $472.11 and a twelve month high of $612.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $597.81 and its 200-day moving average is $574.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

