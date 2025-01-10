iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 290,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,029,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

