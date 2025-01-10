iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and traded as high as $46.24. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 655,716 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 856.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

