iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF comprises about 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ENZL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.