iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Decreased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

IWF traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.15. 1,380,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,341. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $301.21 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.15. The company has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

