iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,690.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.35. 624,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,268. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $301.21 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

