iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

