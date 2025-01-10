iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Cut by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 18.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $75,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 119,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,688,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $101.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.