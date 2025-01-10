Jacobs & Co. CA Has $477,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. 4,105,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 985.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,734 shares of company stock worth $41,902,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Leerink Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

