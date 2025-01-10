Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.34 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,906,000 after acquiring an additional 341,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after acquiring an additional 489,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.9 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 6,591,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,592. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.