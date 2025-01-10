Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 691 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after purchasing an additional 393,434 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 249.8% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 34,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 87,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.74. 3,328,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.