Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

