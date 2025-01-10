Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of J traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.88. 123,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,944. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.