James Lee Sells 5,000 Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Stock

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) Director James Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$47,682.00.

James Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, James Lee sold 25,000 shares of POET Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

CVE:PTK opened at C$7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$549.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.48. POET Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$10.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Capmk raised POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

